Gov. Polis provides update on state response to COVID-19

Gov. Polis provided an update Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor discussed what is being done to support the state’s economy, including workers and businesses and called upon all Coloradans to wear cloth face coverings when they go out of the house for essential functions like grocery shopping.

“We know that Coloradans across our state are making personal sacrifices to prioritize the public health and safety of their family and neighbors,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The better job we do at staying home and wearing facial masks whenever we absolutely must go out to contain the virus in Colorado, the sooner we can return to something resembling economic normalcy. Refusing to stay at home will only extend the state’s economic pain.”

The Governor announced that he is asking all Coloradans to wear cloth face coverings when they go out of the house for essential functions like grocery shopping. Data suggests up to 1 in 4 people infected with COVID are asymptomatic and spreading infected respiratory droplets. Masks offer minimal protection for the wearer, but they make a big difference in helping to protect others if a person is infected and doesn’t know it. The state has partnered with ColoradoMaskProject.com, where people can find patterns for making their own masks and ideas for how to help others who can’t make their own, get one. To learn more, read the FAQ document here and visit https://www.coloradomaskproject.com/

Here is Nathaniel Rateliff’s PSA encouraging Coloradans to wear cloth face coverings.

Gov. Polis discussed the relief the federal government is providing through the CARES Act, which offers economic assistance for the millions of Coloradans who have felt the economic pain of this national health crisis and now feel the strain of financial obligations. The measure offers $1,200 in one-time direct cash assistance; over 90% of Colorado families will qualify. It also provides $500 per child under 17 years old.

In Colorado, the number of unemployment claims tripled, going from 20,000 last week to 60,000 this week. The Governor encouraged Coloradans to continue applying for benefits at www.coloradoui.gov. A person could be eligible for 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits from the state of Colorado. In addition, a person could also be eligible for an extra $600 per month for the first four months of unemployment because of the federal stimulus. To learn more about different types of unemployment and how to apply, visit www.Colorado.gov/CDLE.

The Governor also provided an update on the state’s current testing status. Colorado has the capacity to run 10,000 tests per day, but due to the lack of testing supplies such as swabs, the state is processing 2,000 tests per day. The Governor is setting bold goals of having the state running 3,500 in the next two weeks and 5,000 tests per day by May.

Gov. Polis also encouraged Coloradans to consider fostering or adopting pets during the pandemic. People can visit www.protectcoloradoanimals.org.

Click here to view the Governor’s presentation.

Gov. Polis will extend Executive Order D 2020 12 allowing counties to temporarily waive interest on delinquent property tax payments until May 1.

Gov. Polis also signed an Executive Order temporarily suspending taxpayer filing requirements and property valuation schedules for certain taxable property. Read the Executive Order here.

