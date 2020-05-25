Gov. Polis issues guidance for restaurants, summer camps and private camping

Gov, Jared Polis today announced updates to Safer at Home and changes to restaurants, summer camps and private camping.

“We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions. If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy. If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse,” said Polis.

“Coloradans value our diverse culinary scene and amazing restaurants, and I’m proud that our state is now providing science-based guidelines on how restaurants can open as safely as reasonably possible for their employees and customers. Diners will have more space between tables and at many restaurants, more opportunities to eat outside. The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible,” the Governor continued.

Polis updated and extended the Safer at Home Executive Order. The executive order also directs CDPHE to develop and issue guidance related to restaurants and summer camps.

Beginning on May 27, restaurants will be able to open for in-person dining at 50 percent capacity of the indoor posted occupancy code limit, but they can not exceed 50 people, whichever is less. They are also encouraged to provide as much outdoor services as possible. Bars will remain closed. Establishments that do not serve food will be evaluated in June. Read the full restaurant guidance here.

Children’s day camps and youth sports camps will open on Monday, June 1, 2020. Residential overnight camps will be closed in June. Decisions for July and August overnight camps will be made in mid-June. Children’s residential camps that choose to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency (LPHA) for approval. Day camps, including mobile, youth sports camps, and outdoor camps, must operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures, as specified in the guidance.

“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible. The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them. We also appreciate the critical role that day camps, along with daycare which has already been operating in as safe a manner as reasonably possible, play in supporting working parents,” Polis said.

Effective May 25, 2020 private campsites are open. If a host county would like to keep campsites closed, county commissioners should consult with their local public health agency, and then notify the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and CDPHE in writing. Campgrounds in the State Park system are already open.

“Our outdoors are part of who we are as Coloradans, and our campgrounds provide more people with the opportunity to safely enjoy Colorado’s natural beauty at a safe distance from others,” said Polis.

Executive Order D 2020-049, which closed ski resorts has expired. Ski resorts may work to secure approval from their local authorities in order to open.

Read the FAQ document here and the Executive Order here. A Public Health Order will be released tomorrow, Tuesday. The Safer at Home Executive Order has been amended and extended until June 1, 2020 to reflect these changes.

Follow these topics: COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories