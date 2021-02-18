‘Got my shot’

Dear Editor:

Got my shot

Actually, it was really my second shot because it takes two for full immunization. I got my shot yesterday. Did it hurt? Sure it hurt, but just a tiny bit, nothing really. My upper arm was a little grouchy in the middle of the night, but by noon the next day, I could barely feel it. My dear sweet wife of 50yrs had a reaction similar to mine.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.