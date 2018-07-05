GOP seeking coroner candidate

By Deborah Van Gundy

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Republican Party is currently accepting applications from persons interested in becoming the Republican candidate for Archuleta County coroner.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Election, News, Political