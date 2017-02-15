Good luck, Pirates!

- News
SUN photo/Marshall Dunham
The Pagosa Pirate wrestling state qualifiers pose for a photo outside of Pagosa Springs High School before traveling to Denver to participate in the state wrestling tournament. Back row, left to right, are Caleb Janowsky, Tate Hinger, Trevor Bryant, Nolan Stretton and Dalton Lucero. Front row, left to right, are coach Dan Janowsky, James Thomas and Will Villalobos.
