Golf tournament will support Veterans Memorial Park

By Karin Daniels
Special to The SUN
The Veterans Memorial Park of Archuleta County (VMPAC) is pleased to announce that construction of the park is progressing.
Phase One of the project is construction of the parking lot. Significant progress has been made with erosion control, excavation, drainage, gravel application, setting for curbs and gutters, grading and revegetation. Ultimately, the parking lot will tie into the Vista Trail located along Vista Boulevard. Estimated completion of the first phase of the project is early August.
The Veterans Memorial Park board and members are working diligently to raise the funds necessary to complete future phases. It is through the support and vision of the community that the Veterans Memorial Park is becoming a reality.
Fundraising efforts are ongoing to ensure the progress of future phases. The fourth annual VMPAC Golf Tournament is Saturday, July 28, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Stop by to support the Veterans Memorial Park.
