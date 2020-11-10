Golf IML all-conference
Photo courtesy Mark Faber
Pirate senior Dylan Manzanares earned Intermountain League all-conference honors for his work on the links this year. Manzanares was one of five league golfers to earn the honor.
Photo courtesy Mark Faber
Pirate senior Taylor Cotts garnered Intermountain League all-conference honors for his performance with the golf team this season. Cotts’ senior campaign ended with a state tournament appearance.
By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
