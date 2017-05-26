‘God of Carnage’ entering third weekend

- News
By Audrey Crocker
Special to The PREVIEW
“Polite” society has never been more aptly and comically performed than in “God of Carnage.”
Yasmina Reza’s 2009 Tony Award-winning play is currently being performed by Thingamajig Theatre Company as its 2016-2017 season closing play. The comedy delivers countless laughs and gives us a final bit of satire and wit before Thingamajig’s summer of sugar-sweet musicals begins June 16.
The play begins with two sets of upper-middle-class parents addressing a problem between two of their children and the inevitable “civilized” meeting of the adults to discuss the incident. Within moments, the satirical comedy picks up speed and curves on the rail threaten to tip over this runaway train, only to right itself and then race even faster and more out of control.
This ride is nonstop (no intermission), and the densely packed, 80-minute piece flies by, as the playwright engineers the breakdown of societal conventions and the collapse of the play’s four parents. Yasmina satirizes society in ways that would make Oscar Wilde proud and the flow and quality of her writing could keep any audience laughing.
Set in 2008, the two teams of parents meet in the living room of Veronica (Melissa Firlit) and Michael Novak (Tim Moore) along with visitors Annette (Christina Norris) and Alan Raleigh (Dan Morrison). This is the setting for the relentless disintegration of the characters and the room itself will not be spared. The characters are played to perfection and are both stereotypes and unique individuals with personal issues.
The play’s final moment involving a mobile phone is a climax of epic magnitude.
Audiences are sure to leave this play in stitches, but also shaking their heads and thinking about what just happened. Be sure to make plans to see this razor-sharp production.
Thingamajig Theatre Company presents “God of Carnage,” by Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton. Rated R for adult situations and language. Playing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 4.
For tickets and information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).
