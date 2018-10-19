God has come to rescue us

By Andrew Packer

“Again the Lord spoke to Ahaz: ‘Ask a sign of the Lord your God; let it be deep as Sheol or high as heaven.’ But Ahaz said, ‘I will not ask, and I will not put the Lord to the test.’ And he said, ‘Hear then, O house of David! Is it too little for you to weary men, that you weary my God also? Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.’” — Isaiah 7:10-14.

Isaiah 7:14 is the most well-known Messianic prophecy in all of scripture. In it is contained the magnificent promise that the virgin will conceive and bear a son, Immanuel, “God with us.”

What many people may not be aware of is the context in which this marvelous prophecy is given. This prophecy was given to Ahaz, the wicked king of Judah (see 2 Kings 16:1-4) at a difficult time for Judah. The armies of Syria and Israel threatened Judah because Ahaz would not go to war with them against Assyria. Instead, Ahaz asked the king of Assyria for help against his neighbors (1 Kings 16:5-9). So, rather than trust in God, Ahaz is trusting in a pagan king. The great irony of the promise given here is that it is given to an unbelieving king.

Make no mistake, Ahaz is an unbeliever. Ahaz is not being pious by refusing to ask for a sign. He’s being rebellious. He, in fact, is putting the Lord to the test. Who told him to ask for a sign? It was the Lord God Himself. And so Ahaz is given a sign that cannot be fulfilled except by God Himself. The Lord is looking at fulfilling bigger promises than just the rebuilding of the temple and bringing His people back from exile. This sign is the sign that would give His people hope even in the midst of exile. The Messiah, God with us, is coming to rescue them and us from sin, death and hell — not just an earthly enemy.

Notice, too, that the prophecy is spoken as if it’s already a done deal — as if it has already happened. This happens throughout Isaiah and throughout the Bible. The moment God promises something it is a done deal. He’s given His Word and His Word will not fail or disappoint. What He promises He always accomplishes. Nothing will keep the LORD from fulfilling His Word.

And in the birth of Jesus, that promise is fulfilled. Jesus is God in the flesh. Jesus is Immanuel, God with us. He was born to bear our sin and to be our Savior. His conception by the Holy Spirit and His birth from the Virgin Mary established Him as the universal mediator between God and Man; between heaven and earth. His virgin birth functions as the divine sign of who Jesus is, just as the Resurrection serves as the divine approval of what He did. The virgin birth is also a sign that our own salvation is completely and entirely God’s work and not our own. In Jesus, God has come to rescue us, just as He promised.

