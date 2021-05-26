GOAL High School graduation set for June 2

By Gunnison Pagnotta

GOAL High School’s graduation will be held at Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., June 2 at 4 p.m.

The ceremony is one of 23 statewide ceremonies for the online school.

GOAL’s CEO Dr. Constance Jones relayed her thoughts of the past 14 months and the upcoming celebration: “We are so proud of our graduating seniors and their perseverance this school year. The fact that they have gone through this historic pandemic and did not let it become an excuse; nor did they allow it to prevent them from finishing their coursework to graduate. It makes their graduation even more special.”