GOAL Academy High School graduation ceremony set for Saturday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Anne Grad
Special to The SUN
GOAL Academy High School will be conducting a graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 9, at noon in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.
This regional ceremony will honor 63 graduates from the Four Corners GOAL sites: Alamosa, Pagosa, Durango and Cortez.
This year, GOAL Academy High School will graduate between 675 and 700 students statewide. Approximately 370 graduates earned Work-keys Workforce certificates, 140 of the graduates earned college credits and 12 have earned associates degrees or CTE certificates from local community colleges. Twenty-eight of these graduates are Pagosa Springs students, with nine of these local graduates receiving concurrent enrollment/community college credits and 24 graduates receiving Work-keys Workforce certificates.
Administrators in attendance will be Jason Hochevar, southern region principal, and Ryan Matthews, southern region assistant principal.
The entire GOAL Academy class of 2018 will have the pleasure of being inspired by keynote speaker Marisol Rerucha,educational leader and career technical educational specialist at the San Diego County Office of Education, who will deliver her speech remotely throughout the state.
Amy Yvonne Jones, 2018 graduate from Pagosa Springs, will be the closing student speaker and will lead the tassel change.
Jones has been quoted saying, “It’s not about how much more I can take, but how much more I can give to myself and others.”
Jones’ future plans are to serve her country in the United States Army in the K-9 Unit. Jones has recently taken the ASVAB and is anxiously waiting to realize her “biggest dream.”
Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories, Updates