Give where you live on Colorado Gives Day

By Ashley Wilson

Rise Above Violence

Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 8. This is a wonderful opportunity to give where you live and support local nonprofits right here in Pagosa.

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide giving day to support the nonprofit sector across that state. The $1 Million Incentive Fund boosts the value of every donation. That means for every dollar you give, the nonprofit you support gets a little more than your donation because every nonprofit gets a small percentage (based on the amount they raise) of the incentive fund.

Eleven nonprofits on the site are located in Archuleta County: Aspire, Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County, Humane Society of Pagosa Springs, Loaves and Fishes, Rise Above Violence, Ruby Sisson Library Foundation, Seeds of Learning, Sonlight Adventures, Thingamajig Theatre Company and Vets for Vets.

Why give where you live? Each of the nonprofits offer critical services and support for our community and each one has been impacted by COVID-19. I am sure you either know someone who has utilized services at one of these nonprofits or you have enjoyed something they have to offer.

These organizations need your support every year, but this year more that normal. Please consider giving to one or more of these nonprofits on Tuesday, Dec. 8. You can give through a secure online platform at swcogives.org and you can schedule your donation today.

Several organizations are partnering to enhance outreach so you have information on what the impact of COVID-19 has been and how organizations are navigating.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation supports the Ruby Sisson Library by raising funds for information resources, programs, services and facilities.

Your library has been staying busy this year, meeting the vast needs of our community during this unprecedented time. We have been open since May, and we continue to provide curbside services, virtual programs for all ages and in-person assistance. Libraries are so important. Your year-end support for the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation would assist us with operations expenses to continue meeting the needs of our community now and in the future. For more information, visit pagosalibrary.org/library-foundation/.

Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County’s most significant impact from COVID-19 has been the reduction in our volunteer labor force, so much so that we had to postpone the build of our 28th new home. As we resume our construction schedule for 2021, we are securing new labor resources; however, we are now faced with rising construction material costs — which are estimated to double. We need your cash donation to mitigate this increase in expense and allow our 2021 partner family to work alongside volunteers, pay an affordable mortgage and move into homeownership. For more information, visit www.habitatarchuleta.org.

Rise Above Violence supports victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community. In the average year, Rise serves over 350 victims. This year both the number of victims and the intensity of the services required is higher. So far in 2020, Rise has served 370 victims. We know that COVID-19 has impacted these numbers and we anticipate that to continue. Survivors are describing their abusers using COVID-19 as a tactic to scare and control them at home. Before they were tracked and stalked; with stay-at-home orders looming again, victims will be under constant surveillance. This increases the need for emergency assistance in the forms of transportation, safe emergency housing, stable housing, food and other basic needs for victims. For more information, visit Riseaboveviolence.org.

Pagosa, please consider supporting your local nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. Donations can be scheduled ahead of time, and every dollar makes the important work of these groups possible. Visit swcogives.org to see the Archuleta nonprofits participating and schedule your donation today, swcogives.org.