Give Gifts of the Heart this holiday season

By Michelle Huck

Community United Methodist Church

Gifts of the Heart (GOH) cards have been around for several years now. Unfortunately, this year the annual Christmas Bazaar was canceled. GOH has always had a booth there and people loved buying $5 cards that they could choose which of five nonprofits the money would go to.

You can still get beautiful holiday cards (also birthday, sympathy, etc.) directly from the Methodist Church. Just call the church administrator, Michelle, at 264-5508 and she will be glad to help you.

This year, more than ever, our community is in need. With travel/visitor restrictions, what a wonderful way to keep in touch with friends/family and in addition help our community.

Nonprofits to choose from:

• Food Pantry.

• Pagosa Outreach Connection.

• Rise Above Violence.

• Vets for Vets.

• Senior Center.