Pagosa Springs Middle School sixth- and seventh-grade girls, Cheryl Bowdridge and Stacey Lewis pose in front of the Alley House during the group’s recent Girls Group Luncheon. The event is a culminating activity for Girls Groups electives taught by Lewis and Bowdridge. Community volunteers and high school mentors help cover topics like communication, stress and anxiety management, healthy lifestyles and the perception of beauty, to name a few.
