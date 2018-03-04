Girls’ basketball game times announced for Thursday’s Great 8

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Game times have been announced for Thursday’s Great 8 action at the 3A girls’ basketball state tournament, with the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirates playing at 7 p.m. at the University of Denver.
Girls’ games will begin at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with No. 3 St. Mary’s taking on No. 6 Cedaredge.
At 11:45 a.m., No. 1 Kent Denver will play No. 8 Moffatt County.
At 4 p.m., No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian will take on No. 5 Centauri.
At 7 p.m., the Lady Pirates will take on No. 10 Lamar.
The winners of each matchup will advance to Friday’s Final 4.
2018 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournaments Class 3A
Follow these topics: Basketball, News, Pirates, Sports, Top Stories, Updates, Winter Sports