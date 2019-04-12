Girl Scouts to hold food drive

By Inez Winter

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Springs Girl Scout troops No. 25075 and No. 26237 will be having an Easter food drive at City Market on Friday, April 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All food items will be donated to local food banks in Pagosa Springs.

For further information, you can contact Inez Winter, troop leader, at 946-2288.

Thank you for supporting our local Girl Scout troops.

