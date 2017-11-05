Girl Scouts announces local openings

- News
By Amy Moscowitz
Special to The PREVIEW
Girl Scouts is a place where every go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader can find the space, tools and support she needs to consistently transform her ideas into actions, turn her questions into adventures and grow a lifetime of confidence.
There are open spots in local troops and troops still forming. We also have girls who want to join, but not enough adults willing to lead them.
There is power in every G.I.R.L. Help unleash it today. Contact Amy Moscowitz at 375-7913 or amy.mosocowitz@gscolorado.org. More information is available at http://www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/.
