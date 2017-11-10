Girl Scout food drive set for Friday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Inez Winter
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Springs Girl Scout Troop No. 25075 will be having its second annual food drive this Friday, Nov. 10, at Hometown Food Markets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. All donations will be given to our local food banks.
Thank you for supporting our local Girl Scout troop. For further information, you can contact Inez Winter, troop leader, at 946-2288.
Follow these topics: Clubs, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates