Gifts of the Heart will be available at Holiday Bazaar

By Barb Draper

Special to The PREVIEW

If you plan to visit the annual Holiday Bazaar at the high school this Saturday, Nov. 2, be sure to stop by the Gifts of the Heart greeting card booth. It will be just inside the door to your left.

There will be many newly designed Thanksgiving, Hannukah and Christmas cards available, along with many of your old favorites. And, new this year is an opportunity to order customized or personalized cards. Ask the booth attendants about this.

The Gifts of the Heart program is sponsored by Community United Methodist Church, but the money that is raised is not for the church. All proceeds, aside from minimal in-house printing and paper costs, are donated to your choice of six local nonprofit groups. You may direct your donation to the Methodist Church Food Pantry, the Community Assistance Fund, Vets4Vets, Rise Above Violence, Programs for Youth or the Pagosa Springs Senior Center to honor those special people on you gift list.

The cards at the bazaar will be primarily for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but there will be a sampling of cards for other occasions as well. There will also be a list for you of 18 additional occasion cards that can be purchased throughout the year at Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When you choose to include these cards in your gift giving, you will be helping provide much needed programming and support for many people who have a wide range of needs. You can enjoy a special feeling when choosing these cards rather than always buying commercial offerings.

These are all created by local artists and photographers and are of a quality that is suitable for framing. For years, the recipients of these cards have been thrilled to receive such a beautiful, heartwarming gesture. We hope to see you on Saturday.

