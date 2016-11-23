Gifts of the Heart a wonderful way to reach out during the holidays

By Barb Draper

Special to The PREVIEW

Once Thanksgiving has passed, thoughts turn to other holiday giving. Greeting cards are wonderful ways to reach out to our friends and relatives, and we are fortunate in our community that there is a meaningful, helpful and simple solution to selecting just the right card.

Gifts of the Heart is in its eighth year of providing financial assistance through its extensive greeting card program. When you purchase and give a Gift of the Heart, you also give to one of four designated nonprofit organizations. You may choose for your contribution to be given to the Community Assistance Fund, the Methodist Church Food Pantry, Pagosa Programs for Youth or the After-School Tutoring Program. All of these programs have a huge impact on the lives of many residents and all the groups operate with a very limited budget. Most, if not all, of their funding comes from donations and programs such as Gifts of the Heart.

The cards are not limited to Christmas/holiday greetings. There is a card for any event that might come up throughout the year and new cards are continually being designed. These cards are created locally and feature artwork by local artists and photographers.

They are available for a donation of $5 or more for a card. They are available daily (throughout the year, not just at this holiday season) at the Methodist Church between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you are purchasing wreaths or table arrangements at the church’s annual wreath bazaar between now and Dec. 5, you may also select your cards while you are there. For your added convenience you will also find the cards for sale at Ace Hardware each Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Dec. 17.

If you have not already participated in this program, this is the time to break from tradition. Think about the people in need of the above services, then think about those on your list who would be honored by your decision to give such a meaningful gift in their honor.

Most of us can afford the luxury of sending out cards and gifts throughout the year. At the same time, many Pagosans cannot think in these terms. They are wondering if their children can receive help they need with homework, whether they can pay for their heat this month or whether there will be food for tonight’s family dinner. You have the opportunity to truly give gifts from your heart this year.