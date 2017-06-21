GGP to host ‘Ornithology of a Healthy River’ workshop

- News
By Keith Bruno
Special to The PREVIEW
The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) will host “Ornithology of a Healthy River” on June 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch. This workshop is part of the Lifelong Learning Workshop series.
Join local bird experts to catch the diversity of migrant and resident birds in Pagosa Springs along the San Juan River trail. The cost is $20 for GGP members and $40 for nonmembers. Lunch is included in price. Meet at the Education Dome (80 S. 5th St.). Visit pagosagreen.org for more information.