GGP to host concert along the river on July 1

By Roberta Tolan
Special to The PREVIEW
There is no better way to spend a summer evening than listening to live music.
Join the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) at its first San Juan Sounds outdoor concert on July 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the GGP Amphitheater in Centennial Park.
Featuring the popular Durango band Hello Dollface, this concert is the perfect event to kick off the Fourth of July festivities. Returning from their East Coast tour, this band will delight all music lovers with their soulful and energetic sound.
Tickets are only $30 per person with proceeds supporting the build-out of the Geothermal Greenhouse Park — the most exciting and innovative project in the area, “Growing Food and Community With Local Energy.”
The GGP provides Lifelong Learning workshops, youth education and the opportunity to see how food can be grown locally using sustainable gardening practices and renewable energy.
Go to our website at pagosagreen.org to purchase concert tickets, register for Lifelong Learning workshops, make a donation and see how far we have come with this Pagosa-grown showpiece.
Tickets are also available at the door, EXIT Realty or the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m., so come early and purchase a beer, wine and brat and tour the Education Dome to see for yourself how this project has blossomed.
Enjoy the seating in the GGP Amphitheater or bring your own lawn chair for personal seating. We love our dogs, but please leave them at home this evening.
