GGP Education Dome

Photo courtesy Pauline Benetti

Tomatoes are coming soon to the GGP Education Dome in Centennial Park and, right now, the dome has fresh sprouting greens. Visit us and select a variety of greens to make your fresh spring salad now. At the same time, enjoy this warm, green environment as a reprieve from our late winter snows. The Education Dome is open on Tuesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a hankering to get your hands in soil, let us know. We always welcome volunteers.

This story was posted on March 1, 2018.