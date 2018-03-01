GGP Education Dome

Tomatoes are coming soon to the GGP Education Dome in Centennial Park and, right now, the dome has fresh sprouting greens. Visit us and select a variety of greens to make your fresh spring salad now. At the same time, enjoy this warm, green environment as a reprieve from our late winter snows. The Education Dome is open on Tuesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a hankering to get your hands in soil, let us know. We always welcome volunteers.

Follow these topics: Gardening, Lifestyle, Nonprofit