Getting ready for the next season

I decided to take one more swipe at the dust and cobwebs before the snow flies. Not only are we entering into the Christmas season, but Sweet Al and I are moving into the next season of our lives — called winter.

We always thought we could do anything. Especially take care of us. Now we have a list of things that need to be done in case one of our children come by.

Overhead on the 20-foot vaulted ceiling, the smoke alarm had been beeping for days and we were going crazy with the chirping. I said to my Sweet Al, “You don’t have any business up on that ladder and I’m not going up, either. We’ll wait for one of our kids to offer to change the batteries.”

Funny, no one offered to climb the ladder to fix it. I delved into writing and closed my mind to it. Sweet Al went outside.

Our youngest daughter came to the house. “I’ve got to do something about that noise. I can’t stand it another minute. Daddy, get the ladder and some batteries.”

When I heard free help, I started making my list. “While you’re up there, dust the flying goose and the turkey; here, take this broom and sweep the bear hide on the wall. Don’t forget to clean the deer and the wild pig. And sweep down those cobwebs. Dust those leaves on that tall plant. It’s a jungle in here.”

Al and our daughter climbed the stairs to the loft. She stood on top of the 10-foot ladder. I gave her instructions and Al held the ladder below and worried about his turkey wings.

“Be careful with the feathers. Be gentle. You’re not wiping the feathers the right way.” He couldn’t handle it any longer. He climbed up the backside of the ladder.

I heard our daughter yell, “Daddy, get down; I’m about to fall. ” She held on to goose in flight tethered by a fishing line.

I looked up and yelled. “Al Slade, get down from there. You are supposed to be holding the ladder for Angel. What are you doing on the ladder?”

“I’m holding it so she won’t fall.”

“You can’t hold the ladder when you’re 10 feet in the air.”

“Yes, I can.”

Al still has in his mind he can fly with the eagles. But, I see the limitations. We are slowing down and not making the best decisions.

When our daughter came down the ladder, she said, “There was 6 inches of dust on those wings, the turkey will be able to fly higher now, the wild pig doesn’t look so mean. Even the bear is happier.”

“I know I’m happier, but while I have help, let’s move to the bedroom. Let’s flip the mattress. It’s a king and we can’t do it alone.”

The mattress and box springs were slid off the frame and stood against the wall. The vacuum came out. “While we’ve got the bed pulled out, we need to sweep the logs behind the bed. Now, let’s put the mattress back.”

We wrestled with it. “Al, we need to flip it. You’re trying to put it back the same way. Why is it everything we do together we work against each other?”

He didn’t hear and kept pushing and pulling the mattress.

I said, “You can’t hear me. Would you wear them if we bought you hearing aids?”

He answered, “I don’t wear a size 38.”

“That’s not what I said. You can’t hear.”

“I can hear just fine.”

Our daughter intervened. “Stop arguing.” With one heave, the mattress was turned.

What’s the deal? We can read each other’s minds, finish each other’s sentences, but in this new season of life we can’t hear or see each other. No wonder the children don’t come by any more.

Final brushstroke: Al says he can see the hair on a turkey leg on top of Square Top Mountain, but he can’t see the salt and pepper on the table. He believes he can still fly with the eagles and I don’t think I’ll tell him that he’s weighed down with a pound of dust from walking this country property. He needs a good dusting. Maybe one of the kids will come by and give my Sweet Al an airing.

