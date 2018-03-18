Get your orders in for seed potatoes

- News
It’s that time of year: We are taking orders for certified seed potatoes from the San Luis Valley Research Center.
Colorado’s San Luis Valley is the second-largest fresh potato growing region in the U.S. for good reason. Situated at an elevation of 7,600 feet, nestled between the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountains, the valley enjoys mild temperatures and 350 days of sunshine a year. Part of an ancient lake bed, the fertile soil has been enriched by a unique mix of mineral deposits and is further enhanced by abundant annual snow melt. That is why over 150 potato-growing families have made the San Luis Valley their home for generations.
We will be offering few varieties that include the yellow and red varieties. Yukon gold is of the yellow variety. Yellow potatoes are marble to large size, round or oblong shape, have light tan to golden skin and yellow to golden flesh. They have a slightly waxy, velvety and moist texture. Yellows are subtly sweet, rich and buttery, and have a medium-sugar content, making them great for grilling, roasting, mashing and salads.
With rosy skin and white flesh, red-skinned potatoes like the mountain rose have a firm, smooth, moist and creamy texture. The flavor is subtly sweet and well-suited for salads, soups and stews because slices and chunks maintain their shape during cooking and mixing. They are also excellent baking potatoes.
The best seed available is certified seed produced under carefully controlled isolation, disease control and storage. Buy certified seed every year because home produced planting stock can become infected with disease in a single season. Infestation with diseases can result in a high-yielding crop the year before producing poor yields and low-quality tubers the following year.
Colorado potato fun facts
• Colorado is the second-largest fresh potato growing region in the entire United States.
• There are over 70 unique varieties of Colorado potatoes.
• Many Colorado potatoes are grown in the San Luis Valley, which is the largest alpine valley on Earth.
• A total of 50,000 to 65,000 acres of potatoes are planted in Colorado each year. That’s around 78 square miles, or enough to cover all of Washington, D.C., (68 square miles) in potato fields, and then some.
• Potatoes have been farmed in Colorado since 1875. In that year, Ulysses S. Grant was president and the very first recorded hockey game and Kentucky Derby happened.
• The estimated value of Colorado potatoes produced in 2014 was $214,802,000. That’s a stack of money that’s over 14 miles high. That’s more than two times as high as Mount Everest.
• An average of 7.5 million pounds of potatoes are produced in Colorado every day. That’s equivalent to 300 school buses (with an average school bus weighing 25,000 pounds). That’s approximately 2.3 billion pounds of potatoes every year, or 92,000 school buses.
To find out more information and to order your seed potatoes, please call the CSU Extension office at 264-5931 or email coopext_archuleta@Mail.Colostate.edu.
CPR and first aid classes
CPR and first aid certification classes are now being offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 pm. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.
We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.
More about
CSU Extension
CSU Extension is your local university community connection for research-based information about natural resource management; living well through raising kids, eating right and spending smart; gardening and commercial horticulture; the latest agricultural production technologies; and community development.
Extension 4-H and youth development programs reach more than 100,000 young people annually.
CSU Extension programs are available to all without discrimination.
