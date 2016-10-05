Get your ‘Jewels and Jeans’ ready for the Rotary barn dance

- News
By John Duvall
Special to The PREVIEW
It’s time to dig out your most dazzling country western outfit and start practicing the Texas two -step. Last year’s most fun-filled barn dance is coming once again to the Archuleta County Extension building (at the fairgrounds) on Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “Jewels and Jeans” and if the outfits are anything like last year’s duds, it’ll be eye candy galore.
The music and dancing will start at 7 p.m. to the very danceable sounds of Country Thunder — last year’s thumbs-up band. These guys play real country western music — tunes we all know and love to dance to.
Last year’s barn dance was a sellout, so please consider getting your tickets up front from your favorite Rotarian, at Exit Realty or at Old West Press. In advance, tickets are $10 each (such a deal). At the door, they’re $15.
Barbecue will be available for purchase and, for those who work up a thirst dancing, there’ll be a cash bar.
If you’d like some extra feel-good, try this on for size: Money raised from the barn dance supports the many local projects and organizations which the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club funds every year. Examples? The $20,000 every year in scholarships for local high school graduates; the Dictionary Project, in which every third-grader at Pagosa Springs Elementary School gets her/his own picture dictionary; the Feed The Children project; and many more.
Write this one down: Rotary’s “Jewels and Jeans” Barn Dance will be Oct. 15 at the Archuleta County Extension building. Advance tickets are $10.
Don’t miss it.
