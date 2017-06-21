Get your firefightin’, boot-stompin’, helmet-wearin’ self ready for Pagosa FireFest

- News
By Megan Macht
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Fire Protection District will host a fun-filled and informative day of activities and demonstrations on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event will be held in downtown Pagosa Springs on the athletic field across from Town Park. The field will come alive with food, fun and interactive firefighter activities, so come play and learn with us. Look for the big red trucks.
The purpose of the festival is to promote public safety while giving the fire department a platform to spend quality time with our community in a non-emergent environment.
A complimentary lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include burgers and our famous Pagosa firedogs. Come meet our members and have lunch with us the firefighter way.
All-day activities will include kids games, obstacle course, photo booth, truck tours, wildland fire education, fire extinguisher education and more. We will raise the 75-foot aerial ladder that is mounted on the truck and mist those that need to cool down, weather permitting. There will be a dunking booth for those of you who have a good arm and want to make a “big splash” with your favorite firefighter.
In addition, there will be action-packed demonstrations of the various ways our firefighters serve the community on the half hour.
Our demo lineup includes: rope rescue at 10:30 a.m.; motor vehicle extrication at 11:30 a.m.; “Live Fire” NFSA home sprinkler demo at 12:30 p.m.; firefighter CrossFit workout drill at 1:30 p.m.; and the exciting swift-water rescue (located in the river at the backside of Town Park) at 2:30 p.m.
Here are a few things you might not know about us:
We have six career staff firefighters.
We have 47 volunteer firefighters.
We average 633 calls annually.
We respond from seven fire stations throughout our fire district.
Our response area covers approximately 317 square miles of mountainous terrain.
Our response area covers 320 miles of roads, 280 miles of which are gravel or unpaved.
Our response area includes 50-plus miles of U.S. 160 and 35-plus miles of U.S. 84 south to the state line.
Our mission statement is “to provide the highest level of service to our community by protecting and preserving life, environment and property with honor.”
We are dedicated to you, your family and our community.
