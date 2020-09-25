Get ready for a night of fun with Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

By Lilli Peters

Seeds of Learning

The lights are set, the cameras are in place and the Dancing with the Pagosa Stars crew is ready for action on the dance floor this Saturday evening. After a summer of practicing, planning and pining for the Mirror Ball Trophy, our stars, coaches, emcees, volunteers and producers are ready to put on Pagosa’s virtual dance show of the year, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars. This show will not only provide for an exciting Saturday night, but will also raise money for Seeds of Learning, a local early childhood education center.

Our six super stars, Quinlan Quiros, Theresa Snyder, Gabriel Heraty, Jonathan Dobson, Blue Haas and Bob Bonham, have been working hard to perfect their dance moves and rack up the votes for themselves and, most importantly, the children at Seeds of Learning.

Each $1 vote goes directly to the school to help pay for critical costs like the teachers’ salaries and providing a hot meal to each child. The star with the most votes at the end of the night will win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. It is still an extremely close race, so vote for your favorite star to help them win.

We have three easy ways to vote for your favorite star right now: 1) Visit dwtps.org; 2) Text dwtps to 31996; or 3) If you don’t know who to vote for, visit http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to read their bios and vote for your favorite.

While your votes will help one lucky star win the Mirror Ball Trophy, a judging panel will determine the winners of the other five awards. The other awards include Best Showmanship, Best Male Dancer, Best Female Dancer, Best Costume and Best Video. Our judging panel will consist of volunteers from the Pagosa community that are passionate about Seeds of Learning. Make sure you tune in on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. to watch the performances and see which award your favorite star will receive. Don’t have a ticket yet? Go to http://growingseeds.org/go/dance2020/ to buy your virtual ticket.

In addition to those you will see on camera on Saturday, a slew of volunteers have worked behind the scenes to ensure for an entertaining evening. Professionals like Leslie Carlson, Perry and Amy Harper, Dwight Peters and Jason Cox have been lending their skills to put together a polished show and tackle any challenges presented by utilizing a virtual platform. Committee members Lisa Peters, Terry McGaughy, Renee Smith, Connie Knief and Deb Jennings have been burning the midnight oil to coordinate every detail of this virtual party. And last, but certainly not least, we must mention our talented emcees Lisa Peters, Martin Rose and Corey Grindal. We are extremely grateful to all of our volunteers, including the stars and coaches. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

After a summer of hard work, we can’t wait to virtually host the Pagosa community for a night of fun, dancing and fundraising. Make sure you visit http://growingseeds.org/dancing-with-the-pagosa-stars-2020/ to buy your virtual ticket and vote for your favorite star. Whether or not your star wins the Mirror Ball Trophy, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you, too, are a “star” for changing the future for an at-risk child. From all of us at Seeds of Learning and Dancing with the Pagosa Stars, thank you for believing in our school and children.