Get ‘Footloose’ this week with high school production

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs High School is proud to announce the opening of “Footloose the Musical,” opening on stage this week.

“Footloose,” a musical that never grows old, is based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon film and includes the familiar “Let’s Hear It for the Boys,” “Almost Paradise” and the famous “Footloose” song itself, written by Kenny Loggins. The Oscar-nominated soundtrack album reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has sold over 15 million copies.

“Footloose,” with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, opened on Broadway in 1998. The storyline follows Ren and his mother as they move from Chicago to the small farming town of

Bomont, Texas. They are not prepared for the local laws that ban dancing, spurred on by the local preacher whose mission is to control the town’s youth.

Ren falls in love with the preacher’s daughter and lights the local kids on fire as they fight for their right to dance. “Footloose” explores the timeless struggle between young people, their dreams and aspirations, and those who aim to protect them. It is a heartfelt story of family, relationships, young love, hope and dreams.

“Footloose” is high-spirited and full of energy, excitement, dazzling dance numbers and an electrifying musical score that starts at the opening number and continues until the curtain comes down.

The almost 50 young actors in the cast have been preparing for the past 10 weeks, in rehearsals evenings five to six times a week. They have been dedicated, hard-working and focused in their work on this fabulous show.

“Footloose” plays for five nights only at Pagosa Springs High School, March 19-23, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. “Footloose” is rated PG. Come dance in the aisles with us.

