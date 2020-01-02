Gerda Brieven

After battling Parkinson’s disease for about six to seven years and related dementia for about three years, Gerda Brieven passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at her home and is now with her Lord and Creator.

Gerda was born in Mortsel, Belgium, on May 20, 1934, and was the middle of three children, with her older brother passing away in Lima, Peru, about five years ago and her younger sister still living near Florence, Italy. In her adult life while still living in Belgium, she was a sixth-grade school teacher in an all-girl Catholic school. In 1976, her husband, working for an American oil company, was transferred to the USA and Gerda lived in Pennsylvania near Philadelphia; Redding, Conn.; near Houston, Texas; and she and her husband retired in Pagosa Springs in 2002.

Her remains will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date, probably late spring or early summer.

