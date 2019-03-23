Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership to host seventh film festival

By Sally High

Special to The PREVIEW

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) will host its seventh Colorado Environmental Film Festival (CEFF) Caravan on April 13 at the downtown Liberty Theatre.

This year’s theme is “WATER!” Saturday’s films will be shown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GGP supporters will gather that Friday evening, April 12, for a Premiere Party fundraiser at the Springs Atrium Room from 6 to 9 p.m. The catered event will feature two films never before seen in Pagosa Springs and guest speakers to jumpstart our weekend’s discussions of water.

After the first-ever call on San Juan River water in late summer 2018 and a heavier-than-average snowfall in the southern San Juan Mountains this past winter, conversations about water seem to be everywhere. In recent months, water experts and interested citizens have weighed in with various local, regional and statewide organizations to discuss the future of our water resource. GGP’s 2019 film festival provides yet another opportunity to consider key water issues with our neighbors and water experts.

GGP supporters can expect some award-winning and thought-provoking films in 2019. The Friday night fundraiser will feature a keynote address by Audubon Rockies’ Abby Burke and the Pagosa premier of Audubon’s excellent short film, “Ranching in the New Normal.” “Glen Canyon Rediscovered,” by Durango native Taylor Graham, will provide another exclusive film surprise for GGP supporters on Friday night.

Saturday’s CEFF Caravan films are provided by the CEFF, a long-term partner of the GGP. We anticipate viewing exciting first-run films: “Water from the Source,” “The Passage” and “Our Last Trash.” Classic water documentaries and Pagosa favorites, like “Remains of a River” and “Our Desert Farms,” will be revisited.

The GGP encourages you to become a supporter of this popular annual event. Visit www.pagosagreen.org/filmfestival/ to purchase your tickets. Join the GGP today.

Paper tickets are available at Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and Exit Realty. GGP volunteers at the Education Dome in Centennial Park are selling paper tickets each Tuesday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April 9 for the 2019 Film Fest.

Pagosa’s GGP is “growing food and community with local energy!” Visit the GGP’s three greenhouses on the banks of the San Juan River and get involved in building this downtown park.

