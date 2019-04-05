Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership invites the community to water-themed film festival

By Sally High

Special to The PREVIEW

The seventh Colorado Environmental Film Festival Caravan comes to Pagosa Springs’ Liberty Theatre on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) is hosting the water-themed film fest weekend and growing community conversation about our most valuable resource.

GGP film enthusiasts will gather at Mountain Pizza after Saturday’s Film Fest Caravan. Water experts and water consumers can ask and answer questions and share opinions about the big decisions being made around our local water resources.

Among Saturday’s informative films are “Our Last Trash,” highlighting the current global recycling crisis. The film explores the meaning of a zero-waste lifestyle and our role in the creation of a more sustainable planet. The adverse effects of disposable plastics on local and global ecosystems has been discussed at GGP’s Film Fest in past years. Let’s take a look at this new film.

“Water from the Source” describes a cutting-edge atmospheric water-harvesting technology. Does this sound like science fiction? We can see it for ourselves. It’s already installed in Colorado at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

“The Passage” is a story about one family’s 45-year relationship with water. This film is a must-see. The filmmaker said,

“In 1974, my 20-year-old parents and uncle Andy built their own canoes, launched them into the Pacific, and became some the first people in modern history to canoe from Washington to Alaska up the Inside Passage. My brother and I grew up paddling those wooden canoes in the Virginia rivers and the 1974, adventure became legend in our family … In the summer of 2017, we renovated those canoes and, with our aging parents, completed their 1974 journey. ‘The Passage’ is a story about growing up, growing old and the wild places that define us.”

Proceeds from the film fest benefit GGP’s educational programming. These educational projects include ongoing activities for all ages in the Education Dome, a GGP sixth-grade Water Summit later this month, and a San Juan River Walk cleanup and birding with high school students. Students will be replenishing GGP’s pollinator hotels and making pollinator-attracting seed balls in May.

Visit http://www.pagosagreen.org/filmfestival for Friday night and Saturday tickets. Tickets are also available at the Chamber of Commerce, Exit Realty, the Education Dome on Thursday and Saturday, and at the film fest door. GGP is “growing food and community with local energy.”

Here’s the Saturday schedule of approximate show times:

10-10:20 a.m. — “Our Last Trash.”

10:25-10:55 a.m. — “Junk.”

11-11:30 a.m. — “The Passage.”

11:35-11:45 a.m. — “Water from the Source.”

12:15-12:20 p.m. — “Our Lives, Our River.”

12:20-12:25 p.m. — “Streamflow in the Crystal River.”

12:30-12:45 p.m. — “Offshore.”

12:45-1:05 p.m. — “Our Last Trash.”

1:05-1:35 p.m. — “The Passage.”

1:40-2:10 p.m. — “Junk.”

2:40-3:30 p.m. — “Remains of a River.”

3:30-3:45 p.m. — “Our Desert Farms.”

3:45-3:55 p.m. — “Think Like a Scientist: Boundaries.”

4 p.m. — “Watershed: A New Water Ethic for a New West.”

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Films, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Top Stories