Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership accepting donations for Community Garden Dome spots

By Roberta Tolan

Special to The PREVIEW

We are incredibly lucky in Pagosa Springs to have a strong number of organizations whose missions help many residents in our community. Some of these include improving the diet and health of those in need, engaging seniors in healthy and social lifestyles, or helping individuals heal physically and emotionally, to name just a few.

The Community Garden Dome, the second of three grow domes being built in Centennial Park by the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership, brings together individuals all representing a wide range of community organizations, working side by side in the greenhouse producing healthy food, engaging in conversation, developing partnerships and sharing goals and accomplishments. The Community Garden Dome provides organizations the opportunity to help achieve their goals through gardening.

Each organization will be asked to complete an application outlining how gardening will help satisfy the organization mission and include three measurable variables. Twelve organizations will be chosen based on their application. If more than 12 are selected, a lottery system will be used to select the participating organizations.

Once selected, each organization will be assigned a growing bed inside the dome for a six-month period, and they will be responsible for planting, watering, weeding, maintaining and harvesting the produce using approved organic gardening principles. Wheelchair-accessible beds are available upon request.

We are very grateful for the financial support of the Community Garden Dome from many individuals, organizations and businesses and the dome needs ongoing financial support for its continued maintenance and growth. We are also aware that organizations have varying financial resources. For this reason, we are asking that organizations donate an amount that they feel is appropriate and affordable.

We hope that you are excited and inspired by this unique community-wide opportunity. If you have questions and/or would like an application form, please contact Roberta Tolan at (970) 988-1572 or rtolan3@gmail.com.

