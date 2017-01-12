Geothermal exploration funding terminated

- News
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has nixed efforts of Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs to “repurpose” nearly 75 percent of a $1.9 million DOLA grant approved in 2014 to help fund local geothermal exploration.
