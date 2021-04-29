George C. Miller

April 28, 1949-April 25

George C. Miller, 71, longtime resident of Pagosa Springs, passed away suddenly at home surrounded with love of family and friends after unexpected medical conditions, just short of his 72nd birthday. George was born in Kremmling, Colo., to Harold and Esther Miller. George attended school at West Grand in Kremmling, Colo. George was a part of the bowling team and manager of the basketball team. George was a member of the Boy Scouts that encouraged his love for the outdoors and adventure. He spent his free time modifying bicycles and his passion for motorcycles was born. George, being the avid tinkerer, learned multiple trades including welding, mechanics and logging. After school, he went off to be part of the trucking community alongside Harold and family. George met Lona in 1972, when his brother had a date with Lona but couldn’t make it, so asked George to take Lona out and a relationship started and, soon after, their family began. The family moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., in 1980, with his parents Harold and Esther Miller.

After many years of various jobs, he retired and kept busy paddling around his yard or at the lake. George loved to travel and explore new and “secret” fishing holes.

George is survived by life partner Lona Anderson (Pagosa); daughter Geri Montoya (Mesa, Ariz.); and son Bob Miller (Pagosa); his brother, Wayne (Coleen) Miller (Kremmling, Colo.); sisters Kathy Miller (Woodbridge, Va.) and Lorrie Ahlswede (Colorado Springs, Colo.). He was blessed in life with two granddaughters, Mikkia Miller-Montoya (Colorado) and Miranda (Brian)Welling (Eagle Mountain, Utah). George has been reunited with his parents, Harold and Esther Miller, and various family and friends.

A celebration of George’s life is being planned by the family for this summer.