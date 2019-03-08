Generous donor to match up to $20,000 in donations to Our Savior Lutheran School at Hoedown fundraiser March 15

By Pennie DeClark

Special to The PREVIEW

An extremely generous, anonymous donor has offered to match up to $20,000 in donations raised from now until the Colorado Guys and Gals Hoedown with Andy Janowsky and Jeff Johnson on Friday, March 15, to benefit Our Savior Lutheran School.

He has observed the growth in the school and recognizes the excellent level of education that the students are receiving.

Tickets are on sale now for the Hoedown and can be purchased ahead of time at the school (56 Meadows Drive) for $40 per person. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium, with cocktails and music starting at 6 p.m. A delicious brisket dinner with beans, potato salad and rolls will be served, with a cash bar serving beer and wine and a silent auction with tons of amazing items for purchase.

Our Savior Lutheran School is a 501(c)(3) and does not receive any federal funding. All of the monies raised go to the school and help provide discount tuition for families who need assistance.

There will be envelopes at the event for donations specific for the match donations, or if you would like to make a contribution ahead of time, please contact Pennie DeClark at 903-3242.

