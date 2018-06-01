Genealogy meeting to feature discussion on DNA tests

- News
By Carolyn Paschal
Special to The PREVIEW
Have you always wondered if your family stories are true — that you are descended from an Indian princess, royalty or one of our founding fathers?
These types of stories are handed down through the generations until it is difficult to prove fact from fantasy.
A DNA test can help you answer these questions. However, there are different types of DNA tests from many different sources. And once you decide to spring for a test and get your results, how do you know what to do with this information? What do you do with all of those cousins who are once, twice, six times removed?
The Archuleta County Genealogical Society will be presenting a program on June 2 that will attempt to answer many of these questions. There will be a panel discussion on the topic: “So, I have my DNA results, what do I do now?”
The panel will be composed of Pam Hayes and Kathy Zilhaver.
Hayes has been researching her family history for close to 30 years.
Zilhaver has been a genealogist for over 20 years.
They will make a short presentation and then open the floor to questions.
So, come join us at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 2.
Visitors are always welcome.
