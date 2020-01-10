Genealogical Society to hear about Silverton mines

By Carolyn Paschal

Special to The PREVIEW

The history of the many mines around Silverton will be the topic of the presentation by Dean Cox at the Jan. 11 meeting of the Archuleta County Genealogical Society. By necessity, the topic has been changed from railroads around Pagosa Springs, as previously reported, to mines around Silverton.

Dreams of adventure and wealth brought many people to Silverton in the late 1800s, with the prospect of finding gold and silver in the area. The town exploded in population while thousands of mines erupted around the town. Cox is a fourth-generation native of Pagosa Springs, has residences in both Pagosa and Silverton, and is very knowledgeable about the historical significance of the Silverton area mines.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St. Visitors are always welcome.

Please contact April Holthaus at 946-0089 for more information.

