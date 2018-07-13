Genealogical societies to host ‘Discover Our Southwest Heritage’ presentation

By Carolyn Paschal
Special to The PREVIEW
​The ​Southwest Colorado Genealogical Society and the Archuleta County Genealogical Society will host a presentation entitled “Discover Our Southwest Heritage” by Henrietta Martinez Christmas.
It will be held at the ​Pine River Public Library in Bayfield​ on Saturday, July 14, from​ 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Christmas, a native New Mexican,​ is ​a well-known genealogical​ ​and historical researcher​.​​ ​She descends​ ​from soldiers​ who came with Oñate in​ ​1598.
She has written several​ ​books ​about​​ ​New Mexico’s small towns​ ​and history and over 160​ ​articles about New Mexico’s colonial families. She​ ​is a longtime member and the current president of​ ​New Mexico Genealogical Society. She has worked​ ​with the History Museum of New Mexico, the​ ​Albuquerque​ ​Museum and the El Camino Real Heritage​ ​site in preparing exhibits and researching​ ​historical​ ​data.
She is a frequent contributor to other authors’​ ​books, providing biographical​ information​ ​she has researched. She works with a group that​ ​honors historic women for the New Mexico ​Historic Marker Program. Honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution for​ ​historic preservation, she has​ ​extracted and transcribed​ ​over 50 books which consist of hundreds of​ ​thousands of records. Her​ ​latest award-winning​ ​book, “The Genealogy Checklist,” won two awards in​ ​2017. Christmas also has a blog at​ ​http://1598nm.blogspot.com/.
​The following is the schedule for the day:​
9:30 a.m. Doors open. Seating is on a first-come​,​ first-served basis.
9:45-10:45 a.m. Hispanic Genealog​y: ​Is it different?
11 a.m.-noon. How to use Catholic church records in New Mexico.
1:15-2:15 p.m. Land Grants in the Hispanic Southwest.
2:30-3:30 p.m. Camino Real, from Mexico City to Santa Fe.
A salad potluck lunch hosted by the Southwest Colorado and Archuleta County genealogical societies​ ​will be available at noon at the library. The event is open to the public at no charge. Donations​ ​are welcome.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on July 13, 2018.