GECKO

We’d like to send out a very gracious thank you to all of the volunteers, businesses, restaurants and individuals that participated in and supported the 11th annual Mountain Chile Cha Cha. GECKO is so proud of all of our events, but this event truly brings together all facets of the community, uptown, downtown and out of town.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Cards of Thanks, Lifestyle