Gary Morris fundraising concert set for Saturday evening

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

Gary Morris and a guitar. A smooth voice and a musical instrument. They are all that is needed to captivate an audience.

On Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m., you will have a chance to see a world-class performer in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

His recording career garnered five No. 1 and 16 top-10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.” Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music “Song of the Year” awards. Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year.”

At the height of his Nashville recording career, the Texas-bred tenor was tapped to play the lead role of Jean Valjean in Broadway’s epic hit “Les Misérables,” to critical acclaim. This role led to a Drama Desk Award nomination. His famous rendition of “Bring Him Home” on the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning international cast album resulted in a command performance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Additional Broadway roles include Rodolfo in the production of Puccini’s opera “La Bohéme.”

Aside from his musical gifts, Morris is a giver. His love of the great outdoors, combined with this respect and compassion for veterans, have resulted in his affiliation with Fly Fishers International and its Abilene Fly Fishers club. Because of this association, the Gary Morris concert and fundraising benefits wounded veterans suffering from PTSD and other combat-related conditions. Morris’ Mountain Spirit Ranch is a haven for veterans to experience the therapeutic properties of the serene sport of fly fishing.

Morris’ benevolence extends to also helping his own community by donating his time and talent for this special evening. All proceeds will go to Pagosa Rotary’s Feed Our Children Backpack Program.

Tickets are available downtown at the Chamber of Commerce and uptown at the Choke Cherry Tree. Or, ask any friendly Rotarian. Preconcert ticket prices are $45. Waiting to get your tickets at the door will cost you $50.

