Gary Morris concert to benefit Rotary’s backpack program

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

One of the beauties of living in Pagosa is that no one cares what you did “in your other life.” Some move here to drop out of the hustle and bustle of bigger cities, some for the natural beauty, and some because they want to give of themselves and make a difference in others’ lives. You never know who you might be talking to over the tomatoes at the grocery store.

That brings us to and epitomizes Gary Morris.

Quietly living among us for decades, this multitalented, world-renown singer has captivated audiences from Nashville to Broadway to a command performance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. His recording career garnered five No. 1 and 16 top 10 singles, including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me” and “Baby Bye Bye.”

Morris’ original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” won both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Song of the Year awards. Early in his career, Morris was also named Billboard’s “Male Artist of the Year.”

Still touring and recording, Morris’ latest album, “Sense of Pride,” was released last fall.

Pagosa Rotary is proud to sponsor a concert by Morris, to be held on April 20 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Rotary Feed Our Children Backpack Program, which is vital to our community.

This is a rare opportunity to not only see one of country music’s best-known icons, but help families in our community that need us.

Tickets are available at the downtown location of the Chamber of Commerce and the uptown location of the Choke Cherry Tree. Or, ask any friendly Rotarian. Ticket prices are $45. This is sure to be popular event, so get your tickets soon. There are only so many seats and, oh, so many country music lovers.

Morris is donating his time and talent to make a difference in a child’s life. So, as you drive down Put Hill or up U.S. 84 to get to the concert, take a moment to soak in our natural beauty, knowing that you, too, are making a difference in someone’s life by attending a Pagosa once-in-a-lifetime event.

