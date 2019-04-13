Gary Morris concert to benefit Feed Our Children Backpack Program

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

The winding road from winning a Texas third-grade talent contest to Pagosa Springs has been an interesting journey for Gary Morris.

A few of Morris’ stops along the way included finding musical success in Nashville; starring on Broadway; performing a command performance for the queen of England; recording duets with Lynn Anderson, Crystal Gayle and Linda Ronstadt; being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame; recording countless top-10 hits; performing at the White House; winning Billboard’s Male Artist of the Year; and, wait for it, employing Faith Hill as his secretary. Interesting to say the least.

A rare opportunity will be presented on April 20 at 7 p.m. to not only attend a special evening with one of country music’s best-known icons, but also help families in our community that need us. Rotary and Morris are committed to never having a hungry child in our community and are donating their time and talent to make a difference. All proceeds will benefit the Rotary Feed Our Children Backpack Program. This benefit concert will not only be a special musical evening, but your chance to also make a difference.

Tickets are available downtown at the Chamber of Commerce and uptown location of the Choke Cherry Tree. Or ask any friendly Rotarian. Preconcert ticket prices are $45. Waiting to get your tickets at the door will cost you $50.

As journeys go, yours is only a short drive to the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium to hear the Gary Morris concert.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Concert, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Top Stories