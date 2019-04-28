Gardening talk with Ron Chacey: The superpowers of success

By Leslie Wustrack

and Ethan Proud

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners are sponsoring free gardening talks throughout the spring and summer months. Renowned experts will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. The talks are free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, May 1, in the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library large conference room, 811 San Juan St., Ron Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and president of Mountain High Gardeners, will discuss the how-to techniques of the gardening superpowers: watering, fertilizing and mulching crops.

The evening’s format will vary slightly from past events. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., Chacey is inviting attendees to bring their questions — on any gardening topic of interest — and Chacey will spend 30 minutes covering the inquiries. At 5 p.m., Chacey will discuss the superpowers of successful gardening: water, fertilizer, and mulch. The talk will conclude with real-life stories and information about what Chacey is actually doing right now in his personal gardens.

An avid grower with more than seven decades of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River in downtown Pagosa Springs. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs, and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge.

In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs’ businesses. The town provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

To receive more information, email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all.

The 4:30 to 6 p.m. free gardening talk will be held in the Sisson Library large conference room on Wednesday night, May 1. Light refreshments will be served.

Event attendees will receive a free copy of Chacey’s 2019 Vegetable Growing Notes. Visit http://www.Facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden.com or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for further details.

