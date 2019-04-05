Gardening talk will focus on high tunnels

By Leslie Wustrack

and Ethan Proud

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Gardeners invite you to a free evening with regional expert gardener and a Pagosa Springs Community Garden founder, Ron Chacey, at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St., on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:45 p.m.

At the April 9 talk, the second in this free gardening series, Chacey, the region’s most well-known vegetable gardener, will discuss how to build a high tunnel greenhouse, aka hoop house, its benefits such as season extension and increased crop production, and how to garden in this unique environment.

Chacey will also discuss material sources, crop planning and the unique environment that a high tunnel provides. Often deemed difficult, the high tunnel greenhouse can be a simple construct and built by anyone. The high tunnel provides an inexpensive solution to the region’s short growing season while allowing gardeners to enjoy the outdoors.

Chacey will also share some real-life gardening stories that inform and entertain plus take questions from the audience. It’s an opportunity to learn the reality of being a gardener. An avid grower with seven decades plus of experience, Chacey is a believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening. Chacey believes that learning from mistakes is the foundation of successful gardening.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River downtown. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge.

In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber and wire. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the generosity of Pagosa Springs’ businesses.

The town provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden. To reserve a free bed and receive more information about the 2019 growing season, email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all.

Everyone is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. The 5:45 p.m. event will be held in the library’s large conference room, 811 San Juan St., on Tuesday, April 9. Event attendees will receive a free copy of Chacey’s “2019 Vegetable Growing Notes.” Visit http://www.facebook.com/PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden or email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com for further details.

Follow these topics: Gardening, Lifestyle, Top Stories