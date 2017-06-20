Garden club to discuss who’s who in the hive

- News
By Marci Thomas
Special to The PREVIEW
Queen, drone, worker bees. Please join the Mountain High Garden Club on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. for a presentation by Cheryl Miller-Hunter, Ph.D., on bees and beekeeping.
She will discuss the bee hive occupants and what their various responsibilities are in order to keep a hive healthy. She will also discuss some great flowering herbs.
We meet at the Archuleta County CSU Extension office, which is located just south of the intersection of U.S. 160 and U.S. 84.