Game times released for regional basketball action

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

Additional information has been released for the regional round of the state tournament for both Pagosa Springs High School basketball teams.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Pirates will host first- and second-round action Friday and Saturday, while the No. 19 Pirates will travel to New Castle for regional action hosted by No. 3 Coal Ridge.

For more information on the matchups, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.

Lady Pirates

On Friday, March 2, Pagosa will take on No. 31 Middle Park at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., No. 15 Grand Valley and No. 18 University will face each other.

The winners of Friday’s games will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Per CHSAA guidelines, ticket prices for adults will be $8. For K-12 students and seniors, tickets will be $6.

Pirates

The No. 19 Pirates will take on No. 14 Manual at 5:30 p.m. Friday. At 7 p.m., No. 3 Coal Ridge and No. 30 Frontier Academy will play.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the winners of Friday’s games will play for a chance to advance.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on February 26, 2018.