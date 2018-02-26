Game times released for regional basketball action

- News
Additional information has been released for the regional round of the state tournament for both Pagosa Springs High School basketball teams.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Pirates will host first- and second-round action Friday and Saturday, while the No. 19 Pirates will travel to New Castle for regional action hosted by No. 3 Coal Ridge.
For more information on the matchups, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.
Lady Pirates
On Friday, March 2, Pagosa will take on No. 31 Middle Park at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., No. 15 Grand Valley and No. 18 University will face each other.
The winners of Friday’s games will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Per CHSAA guidelines, ticket prices for adults will be $8. For K-12 students and seniors, tickets will be $6.
Pirates
The No. 19 Pirates will take on No. 14 Manual at 5:30 p.m. Friday. At 7 p.m., No. 3 Coal Ridge and No. 30 Frontier Academy will play.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, the winners of Friday’s games will play for a chance to advance.
