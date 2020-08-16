Future COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts topic at council meeting

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a regular meeting on Aug. 4, the Pagosa Springs Town Council discussed various relief fund programs that provide support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, there are several sources of funding that are being dispersed from the federal government throughout several entities to help with response and recovery to COVID-19.

Colorado received $1.6 billion in federal funds, and $275 million of that amount is available for units of local government, which includes special districts, Town Manager Andrea Phillips explained.

“This funding is one that’s being administered through the Department of Local Affairs. The Archuleta County allocation is just over $1.2 million and that is based on population,” she said.

That $1.2 million is available for both the town and county, Phillips noted, adding that both the town and county crafted an intergovernmental agreement in June that outlined that both entities would share the potential revenues equally and that the funds would be used for eligible reimbursements under the CARES Act.

According to agenda documentation, estimated costs related to COVID-19 response totaled about $217,287 as of Aug. 4.

“Lost revenues are not reimbursable, but any kind of expenditures that have been incurred since March 17 that were not prior budgeted with the town and that are expended by the end of this fiscal year can be reimbursed,” Phillips said.

In the months of March and April, town council created some assistance programs to help individuals, businesses and nonprofits in the community that were impacted by the pandemic, Phillips noted, adding that about $124,000 was expended.

The town also provided assistance in deferring collections of lodging tax and other utility payments, among other things, Phillips described.

Council thoughts

Some of the programs that town council did early on in the COVID-19 pandemic were great, council member Shari Pierce noted.

However, Pierce noted that she was concerned about the local food bank situation for the fall.

“I know this summer tourism season will be mostly over by then and the fall time tends to be a little bit less tourists here, lower income for the community, so I just want to make sure that we’re looking and checking with the food banks to see if they have enough food for people,” Pierce said.

Additionally, Pierce suggested that town council look into expanding microgrant criteria to include local businesses that are a little larger than the original criteria of five and fewer employees.

“We do have quite a few small businesses that have between five and 25 employees,” she said.

According to Pierce, Archuleta County Board of County Commissioner Chair Ron Maez noted that the county would be willing to partner with the town on some relief programs as long as the county was sure that the funds would be reimbursable.

Council member Nicole DeMarco also hinted at a partnership with Pagosa Springs Medical Center.

“They are also receiving direct funding, so we might just want to make sure that it’s things that are not already being covered,” Phillips noted.

The town should be proactive in protecting its businesses and workforce as the seasons change from fall to winter, council member Madeline Bergon added.

“Rather than waiting until the fall gets here and then deciding to do it and doing it really quickly, I was hoping that we might look at it and think of things that interest us and kind of go ahead and have them in place so that if we do have a downturn of some sort, or we do see people needing food, that we can just deploy our program right away,” Pierce said.

The seasonality of the Pagosa Springs workforce is something that town council needs to consider as well, council member Mat deGraaf noted.

“I think there’s a big part of the workforce that’s counting on that winter work that may or may not be there,” he said.

One potential reimbursable expense is broadband, according to Phillips, citing things such as solutions to help with distance learning and other types of communication infrastructure on an emergency basis.

Archuleta County Co-Broadband Services Manager Jason Cox explained that some reimbursable expenses could be related to broadband and that some collaboration would be needed to see if there are some near-term projects that could be pursued.

Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Jo Coulehan noted that, in meeting with representatives from Archuleta School District, one concern was accessibility for families to have Internet at their homes for distance learning.

Coulehan noted that one project the school district is working on is having their buses be “hot spots” so that kids can be on the bus, going home and coming back, but able to access classes for their homework.

Cox added later in the meeting that he appreciates council looking into disseminating information in a clear and concise way to the business community.

“I can tell you that there are many of us in the community who aren’t on top of everything going on and don’t understand that these programs are even available,” he said.

Pierce later suggested that a proposal could be crafted for town council approval for microgrants, broadband or any other program that would include associated costs.

“I think Andrea can see where our passions lie and I would like to give her the reins to go ahead and fund some of the projects that are in line with our policies and our beliefs as she understands them and see where that goes,” deGraaf said.