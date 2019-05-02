- News
Thirty-two Pagosa Springs High School Future Business Leaders of America members competed at the State Leadership Conference at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora. Seven students placed in the top 10: Cameron Lucero, social media campaign; Nate Lewis, Mitch Lewis and Javier Marinelarena, marketing; and KC Yeneza, Kassandra Reyes and Valeria Monterroso, graphic design. The team of Yeneza, Reyes and Monterroso will be representing Pagosa Springs High School at the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio this June.
