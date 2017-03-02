Fundraiser for Mexico mission work set for March 19

By Chris and Michelle Edwards

Special to The PREVIEW

Chris Edwards, better known as “Rudy” to many around town, grew up in Pagosa Springs. Many may remember him from those high school basketball games, rallying the crowd to cheer on the teams or serving as the volleyball and girls’ basketball manager throughout high school.

After high school, Edwards got tangled up in a bad party scene and even drugs. But in January 2006, he went to do a six-month Discipleship Training School in Mazatlan, Mexico, to get his life on track.

Eleven years later, he is still serving, now alongside his growing family in Mexico with Youth With A Mission (YWAM). Edwards served six years in Mazatlan and then, in January 2012, he led a team to Mexico City to establish a YWAM ministry location. In his time, he has traveled to 15 countries to serve the poor and needy and share a message of hope.

In Mexico City, Chris, his wife, Michelle (from Mexico City), and son Liam, alongside the ministry team and other nonprofit organizations, dedicate their time and efforts in the fight against human trafficking and helping homeless youth to get off the streets.

They will be sharing more about the work they do in Mexico City and doing a fundraiser on March 19 at 6 p.m., which will be held at Open Door Church located on Trinity Lane just behind Ponderosa. You are invited to join.

It will be a Fiesta Mexican with authentic Mexican food and great testimonies and stories of their work. All donations will be tax-deductible. They will also be raffeling off two roundtrip tickets to visit them in Mexico City for a week, which will include airline tickets, housing and food. It is $5 per ticket; drawing will be May 1 and you can buy tickets at the event or through contacting the Edwards family.

YWAM is an interdenominational Christian organization that was founded in 1960 and is now in over 185 countries. Powered by young volunteers, each person must raise their own funds to pay their way.

There are many ways for you to get involved. If you can not make it to the fundraiser, please contact Chris and Michelle at edwards@ywamcmc.com or check out their websites, www.ywamcmc.org and www.chrisnmich.com You can also make donations by making checks payable to and send to Open Door Church, P.O. Box 2649, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 and include a note that says, “The Edwards.”

Follow these topics: Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…